Ramp set for Kwekwe models Expo

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE mining town of Kwekwe will burst into life this weekend as a lot of activities have been lined up for the three-day Kwekwe Expo which is running from today till Saturday at the Kwekwe Mining Museum.

A modelling show will kickstart festivities tomorrow where models, both male and female, will battle it out for the coveted Mr and Miss Kwekwe Expo title.

The modelling contest, now in its third year, will headline the 9th edition of the Kwekwe Expo which will be officially opened by businessman Shingi Munyeza. More entertainment will be provided by Zimdancehall musician, Shinsoman, Kwekwe’s One Band, African Roots Connection, Sox and Mavanga Express Ihjahson and Planet Home Dance Troup on Saturday.

Pageant organiser, Rachel Dube, said all was in place for the pageant.

“All is in place for the pageant. The models, both female and male are raring to go. Of the 16 models, 11 are females,” she said.

Dube said the models, some drawn from outside Kwekwe for the first time, were already in boot camp in the mining town.

The pageant has become a major attraction at the expo.