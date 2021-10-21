Ramp set for Mr and Miss Zanu-PF Plumtree

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

PREPARATIONS are at an advanced stage for the Mr and Miss Zanu-PF Plumtree pageant that will be held on Saturday in Plumtree.

Over 20 models drawn from around the border town are set to take to the ramp.

The event being held by the ruling party Zanu-PF in conjunction with Slentique Investments is also set to act as a mobilising strategy for registration of youths to vote in the upcoming elections slated for 2023.

Speaking from Plumtree, Zanu-PF Youth League Plumtree District Wards 3, 5 and 6 chairman, Archiford Zhanje Nzenza said the all is set for the pageant.

“We’re ready to host the Mr and Miss Zanu-PF Plumtree pageant where winners are set to take home prizes ranging from R1 000 to R3 000.

“We hope the winners will use the prizes to start projects which will empower them and their communities as the competition is focused on empowering youths,” said Nzenza.

The event will be held under strict Covid-19 regulations and will start at 4pm at Kombani Lodge. – @mthabisi_mthire