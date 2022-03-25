Rapper Dweezy Bwoi Wonder doing wonders

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

RAPPER Dylan Nyambe aka Dweezy Bwoi Wonder is one artiste who has a duty to serve his fans as success is bounded on his career.

Bred in Hwange, Dweezy Bwoi Wonder ventured into music in 2010 when he was at high school before joining the mainstream music industry three years later.

Now, he is preparing to drop his debut album.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the hip-hop muso who is putting the Matabeleland North province and Zimbabwe as a whole on the regional map because of the success stories associated with him.

Speaking from Midrand in Johannesburg, Dweezy Bwoi Wonder said: “I saw music as a loud calling that I couldn’t ignore. My art is inspired by the daily things I see from around people, be it love, drug use, violence and struggles among other issues.

“This is the reason that I decided to be the voice to the youths and educate them through my music.”

With three EPs under his belt, namely Best On Best (2018), Heart Issues (2019), Love Side (2020) and over 20 singles, Dweezy Bwoi Wonder is preparing to release his debut album titled African King Speech.

The level of seriousness of his art was shown by the album’s listening session delegates who included American-based comedian Trevor Noah, Lekau Sehoana (Dripfoot Wear Founder) and a number of South African musicians.

“The album is titled African King Speech Album because I featured some artistes from neighbouring countries to make it African meaning I’m the voice of Africa to the world with my album.

“It’s an 18 track album that was produced by MoSheenor Beatz (Nigeria), GobiBeatz (SA), Viper Beatz and Skido (Zim),” he said.

Dweezy Bwoi Wonder said his works are being noticed regionally as he is scheduled to perform in Botswana in the coming weeks.

Some of Dweezy Bwo iWonder’s success stories include when in 2018, Kid X twitted about him as the “next big thing in Zim music”. In the same year, he topped radio charts that included Zimbabwe’s Khulumani FM, Radio Tsfc in Germany before signing a distribution deal with South African label One Beat Distribution.

In 2020, he released the single “Goin Krazy” featuring late Cal Vin, Lil Dizzie (Nigerian Award Winner) and MoSheenor (Nigerian rapper) with the song picking number three on Africa Top 40 At TransafricaRadio on the first week of its release.

For his efforts, he has won Best Hip-Hop Artist (Mzansi Arts Media Awards) and Best NewComer at TESLAwards (USA). He also clinched a deal with Umzamo, an SA Drama airing on Mzansi Magic where he provided a soundtrack for them. – @mthabisi_mthire