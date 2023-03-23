Rapper MUSE drops EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER M.U.S.E has released new music in the form of a six-track EP.

Titled For Your Consideration, the EP has tracks, Pillows and Blankets featuring Delah Dube based in Rwanda; D.T.F; Moments featuring Nyasha Timbe; Take Me Back and Take It Down featuring Natasha K.

Said M.U.S.E: “For Your Consideration is a project that talks about the want for love, heartbreak and fun in dating. This is a softer sensual side of M.U.S.E. that I wanted to explore.”

He said he is hoping to release videos for two of the songs soon.

“I also have two joint albums, one with Indigo Saint and the other with Tore Kong that we’re set to release later this year,” said M.U.S.E. – @mthabisi_mthire