KokotshaMakokotsha – Magwaza ready to perform in Byo

Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA artist Clement Magwaza is set to rekindle his romance with his fans in Bulawayo as he is billed for a performance in the city on Saturday evening.

Magwaza and his Macrey Super Sounds will perform at Palace Hotel a venue that they last performed at last year and gave fans value for their money. They performed two sessions that went over two hours each.

This time around, their performance will come 24 hours after Bev and the Sexy Angels who are billed to perform on Friday evening.

Last week, Hip Hop star Holy 10 left fans in Bulawayo begging for more after his show at the same venue. Taking to the stage at 11pm, the ‘Ndaremerwa’ hit-maker was greeted by scores of revelers as he walked into the venue. He performed his big-hitting ‘Pressure’ which had the entire venue singing along and up in dance.