Rapper Top Kris tries out sungura with Obert Chari collabo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

HIP-HOP musician Top Kris (born Chrispen Kelvin Mustafa) has tried out the sungura genre as he is working on a collaboration with Mebo hit-maker Obert Chari.

The track that has a feel of sungura and hip hop is set to be released in the coming months with its name set to be a surprise.

Speaking from his Chegutu base, Top Kris said he is on a quest of widening his fan base and is doing so through collaborating with established artistes.

The artiste is riding high with his Zvadirwa Grace remix that features Ti Gonzi and is getting favourable airplay on a number of radio stations countrywide.

“I’m working on a single that is going to feature another big artiste as I love spreading the goodness of the Lord. This is the best way l know how. The track with Obert Chari has been produced and we’re now doing final touch ups.

“My latest work is an EP titled Kiri weku Chegutu and it contains four songs namely Limelight, Chegutu, Torumbidza and Zvadirwa Grace,” said Top Kris.

Raised in the small town of Chegutu, Top Kris has been in the game since 2015. He has a number of works which have clearly shown his undying love for his hometown.

“In 2016, I released my first album titled Nditarise and I have singles that include Ndawana key featuring Kudarunit and Zedek Bunty (2018), Pekutanga (2017), Nyarara (2018) and Sauro to pauro (2020),” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire

