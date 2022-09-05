Rastafarian artist thrives on ‘God-given’ graffiti gift

Mr Emmanuel Gwatinyanya displays some of his hand-made sandals at his home in Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

INSPIRED by his father who was an artist, a 34-year-old Bulawayo man is making a living through Rastafarian enthused graffiti.

Mr Emmanuel Gwatinyanya is passionate about his “God-given” gift.

With clean, shoulder length dreadlocks and an infectious smile, the pint-sized artist makes an immediate impression with the self-assured way that he moves.

He’s so talented that he attracts tourists to the tiny suburb of Makokoba, where he lives, and is known at most tourist destinations that include Victoria Falls as well as outside the country in Zambia.

Living the Rastafarian lifestyle just like his father, he said that part of the inspiration comes from Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia who did good things for Rastafarians and taught them good values such as righteousness and independence.

He said that he is a Rastafarian that believes in God and reads the Bible.

Mr Gwatinyanya said that he does spray graffiti when he gets a good feeling or imagination and that immediately translates into a whole painting.

He has created artistic paintings on the walls of his house both inside and outside, on the precast wall as well as on the gate. He said that this was a way of marketing his work in a suburb where there is a lot going on.

The Rastafarian said he also practises his art on leather bags, summer hats, jewellery, shoe designs and sandals that he makes. As most self-respecting Rastafarians, he also does dreadlock braiding.

“I like art and it runs in my veins. I always have this pushing factor to have my art instilled in everything I see. The art I make attracts a lot of tourists and this is why I travel to places such Victoria-Falls and Zambia to sell some of my products,” said Mr Gwatinyanya, in a booming voice.

Mr Gwatinyanya told Chronicle that leather products are his bestselling artefacts.

“The creativity I put into the leather products makes them sell fast because no one can produce the unique touch I put in them. It is also an advantage in that I do not have to compete with anyone,” he said.

Mr Gwatinyanya said his business is still growing and most of the income that he gets is for supporting his family and buying raw materials.

“In the near future, I would like to open a centre for the youth where I would teach them all the skills that I have pertaining art. This will keep them busy and make them stay away from drugs. This will also give them an opportunity to learn a lot and earn a living since employment is scarce,” said Mr Gwatinyanya.

After gesticulating, he would clasp his hands together and collect his thoughts before talking again.

Mr Gwatinyanya has an air of self-confidence, calmness and appears well-mannered.

He said that in terms of growing his business, he would like to have people partnering with him and taking art to greater heights.

“I would also like to get to experience art that is different from mine and learn from it,” he said.

Mr Gwatinyanya attended Mgoqo Primary School and Gifford High School. He has two daughters who are also developing interest in art.