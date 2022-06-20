Real Shona fights against drug abuse with song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NEW age urban artiste Real Shona (real name Promise Chirodzero) has said there is a need for solidarity in the fight against drug abuse.

Drug abuse is a growing problem in Zimbabwe. Youths are the most affected and among those seeking mental health services for substance use disorders, 40 percent are male youths.

Such statistics have pushed Real Shona to advocate against drug abuse and he has solidified this through a song titled Pindirai which was produced by The Flamerz Ent. The track seeks to instill a mindset of hustling in every individual.

“A worrying issue has hit our community of Bulawayo and this is the arrival of Crystal Meth, a dangerous drug which has taken lives of innocent young people. I’m unfortunate to have lost a friend from the drug. We need to make sure the young ones don’t turn to this drug because we’ll end up losing all the youths yet they are the future of this nation.

“My latest track is mostly a prayer where I’m asking for God’s intervention in the daily hustles that everyone is focused on so that they don’t give up when things are not shaping up,” said Real Shona. – @mthabisi_mthire