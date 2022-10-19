Real Shona to celebrate birthday with EP release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

VERSATILE artiste Real Shona is set to celebrate his 23rd birthday through the release of an EP titled Gumi Guru.

The EP will be released on October 27. It has tracks, Gumi Guru produced by Tha Flamerz, Pindirai produced by Hitkid, Hona produced by Larynx, Fiona produced by Tha Flamerz and Musashore Rasta featuring Tha Dawg, Stewie Avion, Emad and 5 point Kid.

Gumi Guru will be available on all digital stores with a link to preorder the EP on Spotify and iTunes to be availed soon.

Born Promise Chirodzero, Real Shona said: “The EP is named Gumi Guru which means October in English or Mfumfu in Ndebele. On this EP, I managed to fuse every sound as I’m about experiments so people should gear up for fun.

“The lead single Fiona has a new sound that Tha Flamerz and I call Afrolifia. The album has diverse sounds from Afrolifia, dancehall, Hip-hop and Urban new age sound fused with Sungura.” – @mthabisi_mthire