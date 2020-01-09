Recapitalisation project back to drawing board . . . Government directs NRZ to advertise for fresh tenders

Nqobile Tshili, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has directed the National Railways of Zimbabwe to expeditiously flight adverts for fresh tenders for its recapitalisation project.

The directive follows the recent decision by Cabinet to revoke the US$400 million NRZ/ Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)-Transnet Consortium recapitalisation deal.

Speaking during the parastatal’s strategic workshop in Matopos this week, Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Amos Marawa said it was sad to note the lack of progress on the NRZ recapitalisation project.

“I urge you to urgently finalise the matter and proceed as directed by Cabinet. As I indicated earlier, our guiding blueprint for this period is the Transitional Stabilisation Programme. It is thus critical to point out Government’s view and the need to continue addressing the challenges at NRZ,” he said.

The DIDG/Transnet Consortium was awarded the tender by the then State Procurement Board in August 2017 for the revival of NRZ’s operations.

Eng Marawa said the development of the rail sector was critical to Zimbabwe as it provided cheap transport for industry and commerce.

He said with an improved rail sector, industry and commerce are guaranteed cheap and efficient transport for goods and services.

“Recognising the interest in the sector, it is important that we consider the key policy interventions as defined in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (October 2019 to December 2020) and the succeeding National Development Plan for the period 2021-2025,” he said.

Eng Marawa said it was Government’s view that through contributions from sectors such as the rail sector, the country would be able to attain the goals and aspirations of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

He said the past two decades had seen an increase in road traffic density as industry and commerce as well as people used road transport due to NRZ’s limited capacity to move freight and passengers.

“However, the increase in road traffic density has resulted in the deterioration of the state of the country’s road network as well as increased accidents leading to loss of lives and freight. This calls for interventions to ensure the implementation of the NRZ recapitalisation programme,” said Eng Marawa.

He said Government acknowledges the challenges NRZ is facing and was doing all within its powers to address them.

Eng Marawa said Government wanted the bulk of the goods for both commerce and industry to be moved by NRZ as opposed to road transport which was not only expensive but damaged the roads. — @nqotshili.