Record labels push for upcoming artistes recognition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TWO record label productions Embarrassed Arts Records and Phakama Records which are both based in Italy have set their eyes on promoting upcoming artistes locally.

The label is owned by Italy born and Bulawayo bred former DJ Alan Colonetti and through Phakama Records they have signed fast rising artiste AZIEL, whose latest offering has been released and distributed by the record label.

The sub label was established in August and focuses on artistes from Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries with their main focus being Afro House and Amapiano.

Colonetti said both labels are aimed at creating breakthrough avenues for emerging artists.

“In June 2020 I initiated a project called EmbarrassedArts to assist emerging artists to

develop and now operates as EmbarrassedArts Records. This August, to better accommodate the artists and the variety of genres the label releases l launched Phakama Records.

“This label is aimed at Southern African artists with an affinity for the talent emanating from Zimbabwe today. Having experienced the struggle of being an aspiring musician and especially having to deal with the negative criticism and rejection that upcoming artistes have to deal with I decided I wanted to help others overcome self-doubt, develop their music, and give access to distribution (which is often inaccessible to many),” said Colonetti.

He said on Phakama Records, his expressed wish is to offer an environment for local artists to develop their talent and not have to worry about how to get it out to the public.

“We have worked on Aziel’s latest offering that was released on September 16.

“His inspiring release Ngeke Ng’xole was made available as a pre-release on Audiomack and garnered a good reception by being featured on UK’s Amazing Radio’s Fresh Uploads playlist,” he said.

Phakama Records has three resident artists namely Josh Major, Euroforever and GhostZWE who are all from Zimbabwe.

Colonetti who stayed in Bulawayo from 1985 to 2010 said like many, his journey in music started in his teens.

“With aspirations of emulating the great local DJs and artistes of the times, as an avid listener of Radio 3, and almost religiously following the late, great PJ “The Radio Driver” shows as well as other prominent Zimbabwean DJs, I was eager to follow in their steps.

“I had several opportunities at house parties and my career as a DJ was short-lived but fulfilling. In my late teens, I turned my attention to freestyle rapping and this led to a weekly slot in “Afternoon Sessions” hosted by legendary Otis Fraser (G.O.A.T in my opinion). These were held on a Saturday afternoon at a venue known as “Grenada” in the Arcade Centre. I went by the stage name Blue at that time I have dabbled in all forms of music, including production, and finally released my debut single almost 25 years later,” said Colonetti.

@mthabisi_mthire