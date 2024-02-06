Rhumba singer Berry Mr Zibo releases third album featuring Mxolisi Mr Bones

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

LUPANE-born and South Africa-based rhumba singer Berry Mr Zibo, real name Ziboniso Phumuzile Dube has released a 3rd album which features another rhumba artist Mxolisi Mr Bones.

The new album titled Ilinda Lomhlabisi has seven tracks.

These are Ijogwe Lensimbi, Inkabela, Ilinda Lomhlabisi, Isithunzi Sendoda, Sukuma Bakubone Mkami, Indabulavalo and The Good Thinker.

Backed by his band Induna Zedhale, Berry Mr Zibo collaborated with Mr Bones on two tracks Isithunnzi Sendoda and Indabulavalo.

“I have released a new album titled Ilinda lomhlabisi and has seven songs. I worked with Mr Bones on two of the songs and the album was launched at The Champions Club in Yeoville in Johannesburg, South Africa,” he said.

The album was recorded at Malalume Studios.

Berry Mr Zibo last year released a DVD that sought to fight tribalism and xenophobia, as well as encourage Zimbabweans to come back from neighbouring countries and vote.

He is originally from Mdlankunzi village, BH66 Dandanda area in Matshokotsha ward of Lupane.

He said even the name of the band, Izinduna Zedhale which is seemingly wrongly spelt in IsiNdebele, was deliberate and correct as it embraces Kalanga traits since his father is a Kalanga and his mother Ndebele.

To his sleeve, Mr Zibo has Ulimi, his first album released in 2020, and Inyoka Lengxoza released in 2022, and three singles as well as the DVD.

In 2022 he released a single titled Econet as an appeal to the mobile network operator to install network boosters in his home area which has no coverage.

Together with other Lupane-born artistes, they teamed up as Lupane Squad comprising those based outside the country to release a song in memory of their late Chief Mabhikwa and the song was distributed free of charge in his honour.

Chief Mabhikwa died in a car accident almost two years ago.

Berry Mr Zibo appealed for support for his music.

“I am still appealing for support from fans and the public in general. During the festive season I held several shows around Lupane especially in Dandanda, Gaza, Manganganga, Lupane Centre and others to promote the new album. I am prepared to perform anywhere in Zimbabwe even at public and private events.

“My wish is for our leaders to give us a chance to prove ourselves,” he said.

-@ncubeleon