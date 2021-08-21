Robbers shoot smuggler dead

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A SUSPECTED border jumper was shot and killed after allegedly confronting armed robbers at an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River.

Sources close to the case said the man was shot in the head as he got to the South African side of the border around 5pm on Thursday.

They said the yet to be identified man, who is in his early 20s, smuggled goods and people at the border front.

The incident occurred near the Spillway about 1 km east of the Beitbridge Border Post.

“He was heading to South Africa in the company of another friend when they came across the armed robbers,” said the source.

“The deceased had an altercation with one of the robbers who shot him in the head and escaped.

“His friend rushed to alert security officials along the border.”

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident.

“We are yet to get full details on the matter since the incident occurred on the South African side of the border,” he said.

South Africa’s police spokesperson for Limpopo Province, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo could not be reached for comment.

Cases of illegal migration are common along the Limpopo River and they have been on the increase as many people cannot access the formal crossing point due to tight Covid-19 regulations around Sadc countries.