Roil BAA nominee announcement pushed to next month

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE announcement of nominees for this year’s edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) initially scheduled for yesterday has been shifted to early next month as the judging process is still to be completed.

In its fifth edition, the Roil BAA is set to be bigger and better as the nominee submissions tripled in numbers.

This year the ultimate price that every nominee hopes to win is the People’s Choice Award which comes with a house.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Roil BAA spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said the announcement was pushed back due to literature works that require reading.

“The announcement of this year’s nominees was supposed to be on the 20th, but we are now moving it to the first week of October as judging is not yet done.

“The delay has been due to literature as the books have to be read and it also gives the judges more time to be thorough,” said Nkala.

Nkala said preparations for the awards ceremony are going on well.

“In terms of preparations we are on course as we want this year’s edition to be more memorable than before.

“In terms of pre-events, I can’t say much at the moment as we are now in full swing in focus to identifying the nominees,” said Nkala. — @mthabisi_mthire