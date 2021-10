Roil BAA nominees: Zimpapers journalists nominated

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE nominees for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards were announced on Friday with Zimpapers journalists Mthabisi Tshuma and Langalakhe Mabhena nominated for the Outstanding Arts Journalist Award.

Singer Xmile has been nominated in three categories, Outstanding Alternative Music, Outstanding Music Video and Outstanding Artiste of the year.

There were no nominees in the Outstanding Visual Artist category.

The full list of categories and nominees is as follows:

1. OUTSTANDING ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER:

Sadee LensWorks

Veins Media

Puzzle Moments

2. OUTSTANDING DANCE ENSEMBLE:

Geek Twins

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

Khaya Arts

3. OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER

Thobekile Nxumalo aka Naspampanana – Magwaza

Blessing Stokie

Nontokozo Maseko -Ezimnyama

Dorcas Ngwenya – IYASA

4. OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER:

Emmanuel Dove – Geek Twins

Hebson Ncube – Umkhathi theatre

Musawenkosi Sawu -Ezimnyama

Michaelle Ndlovu – Megatronix

5. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTRESS

Musawenkosi Sibanda

Nomvelo Bhehane

Rejoice Zivengwa

6. OUTSTANDING THEATRE ACTOR:

Mzingaye Ngwabi – YADS

Cadrick Msongelwa

John Mabuyane

7. OUTSTANDING THEATRE PRODUCTION:

Dick Print by John Mabuyane

Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba

Indodakazi / Mwanasikana by YADS

8. OUTSTANDING COMEDIAN:

Q The Boss

Chik Aljoy

Zwe Hlabangana

9. OUTSTANDING POET

Rachel Voko

Delah Dube

Desire Moyo

Sox The Poet

10. OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION:

All Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam

Where Were You By Erica Gwetai

Novoric & Suri By Nathaniel Mpofu

Malberry Dreams Violette Kee-Tui

11. OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – NON-FICTION:

Our Food , Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu

Lupane by Obert Dube

Spell of My Pigment by Thabitha Williams and Tapiwanashe Pamachete

12. OUTSTANDING NDEBELE LITERARY WORK:

Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha

Icala Labokhokho by Zibusiso Mabonisa

Lakanye Wangenza by Mthokozisi Dube

13. OUTSTANDING VISUAL ARTIST: (Across Board)

No Nominees

14.OUTSTANDING ARTS JOURNALIST (All Media)

Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle

Sharon Sibindi – Newsday

Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga

Langelihle Mabhena – B Metro

15.OUTSTANDING ONLINE MEDIA:

Ekasi Magazine

Fokus Magazine

Ingudukazi Magazine

16.OUTSTANDING RADIO DJ:

Nomalanga Nyathi – ZIFM

Miss Tee – Khulumani FM

CDE Phil – Khulumani FM

Khekhe – Skyz Metro

17.OUTSTANDING CLUB DJ

Dj Prince Eskhosini

Dj Mzoe

Dj Crazy Dee

18. OUTSTANDING FASHION DESIGNER/HOUSE:

A Tribe Called Zimbabwe

Bakhari

Kingsville Clothing

Sozinio

19. OUTSTANDING MODEL:

Ayanda Candice

Celine Sialumba

Ben Chest

Melusi Clemence Mlauzi

20. OUTSTANDING AMBASSADOR (Worldwide):

Vusa Mkhaya

Ernest Phosa Ndlovu

Oliver Keith

21.OUTSTANDING HIP HOP ARTIST /ACT:

Mlue Jay

Msizkay

MUSE

Rockie Doub

Awa

Luminous

22.OUTSTANDING KWAITO/HOUSE/GQOM ACT:

Dj Cooperman

Mawiza

Mzoe 7

DJ Zandimaz

23.OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE MUSIC:

Xmile

Ma9ine

Mahlaba

Fab G Mshanakagogo

Thandy Dlana

Kyla Black

24. OUTSTANDING GOSPEL ARTIST/ACT:

Pauline Njini

One Spirit Choir

Mai Mwamuka

Amanda Grace

25. OUTSTANDING IMBUBE/ ACAPELLA GROUP/ACT:

Amaqaqa

Great Stars

Focus Accapella

26.OUTSTANDING TSHIBILIKA/RHUMBA ACT:

Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds

Insimbi Zezhwane

Madlela Sikhobokhobo

27.OUTSTANDING MUSIC PRODUCER:

Murphy Cubic

Nite Freak

Nash

28. OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO:

Induku Enhle – X mile

Wongo – Mamozi

Buyisa – Dj Yugoe ft Babongile

Mjolo the Pandemic – Mzoe 7

Thandy Dlana – Butterfly

29. OUTSTANDING SONG OF THE YEAR:

Awa – Ngekebang’mele

Masiyephambili – Vusa Mkhaya & Various Byo Artists

Umona – Madlela feat Mcheznana, Blue rose & Siza Mdlongwa

Fab G – Nomvula

Imbemba – Insimbi Zezhwan

Dj Zandimaz – For Me

Nite Freak – Hinde

30. OUTSTANDING TV PRODUCTION/PROGRAMME:

Mjolo FM by Byo Memes

The Wave by AfriArt

31.OUTSTANDING SHORT FILM:

Family Secret by Zizo Motion Pictures

Figure It Out by Nkosilesisa Ncube

18 Months Later by Heart FX Studios

Day 44 by Mgcini Nyoni

32. OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTRESS

Lee Mchoney in Wadiwa Wepamoyo

Charmaine Mudawu in Figure In Out

Lady Tshawe in Day 44

33.OUTSTANDING FILM/TV ACTOR:

Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu – Figure it Out

Braydan Danny Moyo in 18 Months Later,

Rowamello Ngwenya in Family Secret

34. NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR (All Genres)

Lemoniq

Chuchu

Mamozi

Babongile Sibanda

Sandra Sibanda

35. OUTSTANDING MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:

Ma9ine

Xmile

Msizkay

Madlela

Vusa Mkhaya

36. OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:

Vuyo Brown

Mai Mwamuka

Awa

Sandra Ndebele

Dj Zandimaz

— @eMKlass_49