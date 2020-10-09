RoilBAA newcomer act category fired up

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The nominees to this year’s RoilBAA Newcomer Act category are very impressive as most of them are youths.

This is a confirmation that the entertainment industry has a bright future.

On the list is Helen Nyati and Mandy Mae (Bad Gyal), Preyung Soul Dudes and La Dee and Clopas Sikhosana.

R&B songstress Helen said her album teaser single RichLove is the reason why she earned the nomination.

“I’m thrilled by the nomination which to me is a win already considering I am only 19. I think RichLove got me this nomination as it topped the charts on Skyz Metro FM several times.

“If I win this award I will dedicate it to my music fans who have been supporting me since the day I stepped into the studio,” said Helen.

Speaking from her South Africa-base La Dee said: “I’m so humbled and grateful that my work is being appreciated. I’m touched beyond words and I just want to thank the RoilBAA for the recognition,” she said.

La Dee said her song iSoka Lam that is doing very well worldwide is the one she was confident had earned her the nomination.

“The win for this award is for my parents who believed so much in me from the day I mentioned about my music journey,” said La Dee.

Mandy Mae (19) however, said she was surprised by the nomination.

“I wasn’t expecting it but I feel blessed as my career has taken a giant leap forward. I am therefore grateful to my producer Collin Beats and in the event I win I will dedicate the award to him,” she said.

Mandy Mae said she has managed to make it in the music industry because of Beats’ support.

Up and coming R&B, hip hop and afro fusion artiste Preyung said: “I’m happy to get some recognition.

“I have been working hard for sometime and I believe my single Ngikhumbulekhaya and my album Uluvivi which I released last January earned me the recognition”.

She said the award will therefore be an honour not only for her but her producer Tazz, Sensei and her band Red Monkey.

Soul Dudes manager Mbongeni Nxumalo said the dance competitions they participated in throughout the year had paid off by putting them in the limelight.

“We feel so honoured and humbled to be nominated as it confirms we are among the best.

We believe and hope nomination at the RoilBAAs says it all and we are excited about it” said Nxumalo. — Follow on Twitter [email protected]_mthire.