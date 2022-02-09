RSPCA takes away Zouma’s cats after video

Kurt Zouma’s cats have been taken away by the RSPCA after a disturbing video emerged of him hitting, dropping, and kicking his pet across his kitchen floor on Monday.

The 27-year-old West Ham defender issued an apology, but Essex Police confirmed “urgent enquiries” were underway in conjunction with the RSPCA.

The RSPCA released a statement on Wednesday saying the cats “are safe and in our care”.

West Ham have also fined the player two weeks wages, understood to be £250 000, which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

The club initially condemned their player’s actions after the video emerged, but backed manager David Moyes’ decision to start the player for the win against Watford on Tuesday night.

Moyes has said Zouma would remain available for selection while the club’s internal investigation ran its course.

It is unlikely Zouma’s actions will lead him to being sacked, but the club will deal with him as seriously as possible, subject to due process, and any club fines will be donated to animal welfare charities.

“Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

“They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vet and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues. We’re grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation. We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time.”

There was widespread outrage and revulsion towards the video, while more than 120 000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted.

Experience Kissimmee, one of the club’s sponsors, said it is “evaluating” its ongoing relationship with the club, while Umbro said it “partners with West Ham United on a club level and does not represent individual players”.

Am Umbro spokesperson added: “Like West Ham United we condemn the actions of the player concerned and do not condone cruelty towards animals in any form.”

Zouma is an Adidas client and the company said it was aware of the video.

“No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse, and we are investigating the incident internally,” Adidas said. – Sky Sports