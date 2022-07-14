Rullzynation IntwanakaGogo readies album release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

OCTOBER 19 has been set as the date when rising musician Rullzynation IntwanakaGogo (born Brian Mthetho) will release his second album titled A Story I Never Told Anyone (A.S.I.N.T.A).

The album has tracks, Bambelela featuring DJ Prince Eskhosini, Qok’Eskhosini featuring DJ Prince Eskhosini, Ko Bulawayo, Oma-Gasman, Independent and Ngwanyana Ola.

It was produced by DJ Prince Eskhosini, Phoenix3Beats, Splitter-Byo, Grannies-Beats and KayG-Beats.

“My much-awaited album will be released on October 19 which will be my birthday. I chose that date as I want to celebrate my life with the people that I value and appreciate.

“This project will be accompanied with visuals as I’ll go all out in ensuring that my brand is well known around the city and the country at large,” said Rullzynation IntwanakaGogo. – @mthabisi_mthire