Russia brings global experts to discuss geopolitics

RUSSIA is this month expected to hold another international forum to deliberate on global power dynamics while exploring partnerships with African countries among other developing nations.

The Eastern European country will hold the ninth edition of the International Forum “Primakov Readings” on November 27-28 in Moscow to discuss the consequences of Covid-19 among other geopolitical issues.

The event comes just a few months after Russia held the second edition of the Russia-Africa Summit as it seeks to strengthen its cooperation with African nations.

The event which is expected to bring experts from across the globe will run under the theme: “Post Globalization Horizons.”

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to headline the event.

In a statement Primakov Institute director who is also the corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Mr Feodor Voitolovsky said the forum will deliberate on international security issues and impact of climate change among other things.

“The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East, rising tensions between China and the United States, energy risks, as well as security challenges such as climate and migration crises – these and other factors are shaping the post-global world and in this regard are in the focus of this year’s Primakov Reading,” said Voitolovsky.

Primakov Reading press officer Ms Elena Gulina said the forum will bring together the leading Russian and foreign experts in the field of international security, world politics and economics, representatives of public organisations, politicians and diplomats.

“The discussions will center on political risks for the world energy markets, Russia’s cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the relationship between China and the United States, and the development of the countries of the “Global South”.

The participants will also discuss the balance of power in the Baltic region and the prospects for Russia’s relations with the countries of the Middle East and the African continent,” said Gulina.

She said the forum program includes a special session with the participation of Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation “Rosatom”.

