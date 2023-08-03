Sa-based Butholamabutho drops EP

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AFTER announcing a ground-breaking tri-national content workshop tour with his music publishing company Mculo Content Aggregators, South African artiste of Zimbabwean descent Butholamabutho (real name Butholamabutho Ntini) has released his debut EP titled “33.”

The project, a seven-track offering with a fusion of diverse sounds including Afro-pop, Hip-hop, and Kwaito sees Butholamabutho announcing himself to the music scene as a solo artiste having been with Ghetto Prophecy back in the day.

The artiste, based in South Africa will touch base in Zimbabwe as part of the entourage for Butholezwe’s Homecoming gig slated for Saturday.

He told Chronicle Showbiz that the project is a window to his soul and how he let go of the negativity that surrounded his life.

“This project is very close to my heart as it is dedicated to the higher self for finally letting go of the energy and the fear that has been kept inside of me for long.

“The music is inspired by the struggles I went through as an artiste with all the challenges I faced as an artiste. It speaks to my late parents, my guardian angels as I struggled to grieve for them and the project helps me heal,” he said.

Some of the tracks in the project include Uzodlala ngami, Never fall, Uthandiwe mama, and Indlela. – @MbuleloMpofu