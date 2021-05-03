SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

South Africa-based musician, Zenzo Bhekimpilo “Mr Breeze” Siziba who is known for songs, Umendo Unzima and Ntombana is preparing to release his 12th album this month.

Mr Breeze said the album titled Umakoti which is a collaboration with his son, Freddy Zolani Zenzo, is one to look out for as he also worked with Jah Prayzah’s former backing vocalist, Gonyeti (real name Pamela Zulu).

He said among the tracks is one that seeks to educate the public about gender-based violence and women abuse.

The musician who plays various music genres including reggae, rhumba, and pantsula also sings in various languages, something fans will appreciate on the forthcoming album.

Mr Breeze said he is looking forward to introducing his son to the music scene. He said his son who is studying journalism in South Africa is following in his footsteps although he sings hip-hop with a group called Zeal 3.

“I’ve been busy working on my forthcoming album which will be out next month. I’ll also be introducing my son to the music world through this album so fans should expect a complete product,” he said.

Mr Breeze said he is now mastering the album saying once complete, he will come down to Bulawayo to market it.

“I’m working on setting up a shop in Bulawayo where all my albums will be sold. I’ll be in the country around the 6th or 7th of May to market the album and do radio interviews that have already been lined up,” he said.

The talented musician said his partnership with Gonyeti will see her featuring at some of his shows once the album has been released.

Mr Breeze once quit music in the 90s citing challenges in the industry saying they were hampering his growth. He later bounced back after acquiring his own music equipment.

Last year, he produced a rhumba album titled Impumelelo which is getting fair airplay on Khulumani FM. — @themkhust.