Online Writer

MUSICIAN and entertainer Sandra Ndebele on Friday graduated with a First Class Bachelor of Science Music Business, Musicology and Technology Honours Degree at Midlands State University (MSU).

President Mnangagwa capped 8 332 students at MSU in Gweru, Midlands Province during the 24th Graduation Ceremony. Out of the graduating students, 4,507 are female and 3,825 are male graduands.