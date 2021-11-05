Sandy, Jeys, Madlela on Zimura Top 20 list

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele, Jeys Marabini and Madlela Skhobokhobo are among the Top 20 most played artistes on local regional radio stations according to a list released by Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura).

The list is for the end of October and covers a number of radio stations across the country.

Leading the list is Jah Prayzah followed by the late legendary Oliver Mtukudzi, ExQ, Winky D and Takura. In numerical order from number six is Freeman, Alick Macheso, Nutty O, Killer T, Andy Brown, Simon Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Lovemore Majaivana, Leonard Dembo, Baba Harare, Jeys Marabini, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Tongai Moyo, Sandra Ndebele and Soul Jah Love on number 20.

Zimura executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini said the presence of a female artiste shows that females are slowly claiming their space.

“This distribution is particularly for regional broadcasting stations that include 98.4FM, Breeze FM, Capitalk FM, Diamond FM, Hevoi FM, Nyaminyami FM and Skyz Metro FM.

“In this current distribution, the ladies have ascertained their position with Sandra Ndebele sitting on position 19,” said Ncube-Chimhini.

She said ZBC did not participate in this distribution as all its radio stations were distributed for June 2021.

“Zimura is excited to announce that this is our fourth distribution in 2021 including two mechanical rights distributions for digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Google, iTunes and many more,” she said.

Sandy said being present in a male dominated list shows how hard work for the past two decades have paid off for her.

“Such success means that my works are being seen and are appreciated by many. This makes me want to work harder and try to release more works as with more content, you reach a larger fan base,” said Sandy. – @mthabisi_mthire