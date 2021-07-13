Sandy speaks on filming Ingxoxo zeSalon drama

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Performer, Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele who has largely been known as a dancer and musician, has introduced a drama skit dubbed Ingxoxo ze Salon to promote her acting talent.

The comedy skits that are being shown on her YouTube page, feature her and her partner in crime Nolizwe Ngweza who is her backing vocalist.

It has been a norm that salons are filled with gossip and this is exactly what Sandy is trying to unleash while exposing her acting prowess.

The former Iyasa member who is not new to the world of acting as she has featured on a couple of productions, recently landed a role on a forthcoming Netflix film.

In an interview, Sandy said she is working on promoting her acting career.

“I’ve featured in quite a couple of acting skits before, having joined the arts industry over two decades ago, but it’s a first for me to lead a largely comical skit production. This drama came about when I was contemplating the idea and Mzoe 7 gave me the zeal to actually pursue it,” said Sandy.

To make her dream a reality, Sandy said she decided to rope in Ngwezi.

“Ngwezi bought the idea and slowly, we’re managing to release at least one episode per week. Ingxoxo ze Salon chronicles the stories that women share as they get their face beats and hair done at the salons,” she said.

Sandy said the response for the production that is being shot at different locations, has been overwhelming with plans to record it at an actual salon underway.

“For the past three episodes, we’ve been filming at different places and not at salons due to certain issues which include Covid-19 restrictions. However, we’re working towards including hairdressers at salons so we hear their stories and make the show more interesting.

All we want is to bring creativity to the short drama,” said Sandy.

She said the drama also shows the power of innovation as they are shooting it using a phone instead of engaging a full time videographer.

“We are shooting the short drama using my phone. Memory Chidoori, the makeup artiste is the one who’s doing the shooting. This is something that other artistes should follow as a way of minimising costs,” said Sandy. — @mthabisi_mthire