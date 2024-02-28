Sandy’s Market, Bulawayo’s weekend wonderland opens again

Sipepisiwe Moyo

SANDY’S Market, a local hub for showcasing products and talents, is set to open its doors on Saturday, 2 March in Bulawayo. The market, known for its variety of food stalls, children’s entertainment, and a Gin bar, has been a staple event since its inception in 2017 by Sandy and her husband Dayne Pigors.

The couple, motivated by the discovery of Bulawayo’s “hidden gems” and Dayne’s expertise as a private chef and lodge trainer, created the market to provide a platform for local artisans to gain exposure and earn additional income.

“In 2017 my husband and I discovered all the hidden gems in Bulawayo by exploring products outside of the local shops… and that is when I decided to do a market which would not only help expose their talent but help them make extra money,” Sandy explained.

Over the years, the market has evolved into a community, with stallholders from across the city contributing to its growth and fostering a sense of family. The market has enjoyed positive feedback.

“This will be our seventh year, the stallholders and the public have said that they consider this market to be the best one, our foot traffic is between 80 and 100 people if not more,” she said.

She also regards the food market as a safe and enjoyable place for the people of Bulawayo to unwind.