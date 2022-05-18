SAs Amaroto billed for Africa Day celebrations

18 May, 2022 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

EVENT organisers 3D Events are hoping to bring back South Africa’s Amapiano duo of Amaroto (Reece Madlisa and Zuma) to Bulawayo after their gig in the city two months ago flopped.

This was after police closed down the show at Hockey Stadium in Khumalo as it had surpassed curfew hours.

3D Events director Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa said Amaroto are expected in the city on Africa Day for a show at BAC Leisure.

“Amaroto are set to perform at BAC. As we head to the winter season where there will likely be a spike in Covid-19 cases, we’ll be limiting numbers of people. The event will be semi in and semi-outdoor thus we are encouraging people to come dressed warm for the party,” Mdu said.

“We’ll try by all means to host the show within time so as to avoid the previous predicament. To those who were affected, we urge them to take advantage of the R100 tickets deal,” said Mdu. – @mthabisi_mthire

