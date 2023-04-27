SAs Lady Du to perform in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

[email protected]

AMAPIANO sensation Lady Du is set to make her maiden appearance in the mining town of Gwanda this weekend.

The musician who is behind the hits Woza and Catalia is billed to perform at The Phoenix Shisanyama on Sunday after her performance in Bulawayo at the Bulawayo Shutdown party.

She is set to share the stage in Gwanda with Mtkay Ntwana, Freddy, Gibbonz, DJ Virus and DJ Wyqlif.

Said show organiser Dee Nosh: “We’re excited to be bringing Lady Du to the mining town of Gwanda where fun is expected to be the order of the night.”