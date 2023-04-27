Breaking News
MMCZ GM Tongai Muzenda dies

MMCZ GM Tongai Muzenda dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

SAs Lady Du to perform in Gwanda

27 Apr, 2023 - 17:04 0 Views
0 Comments
SAs Lady Du to perform in Gwanda

The Chronicle

 

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

[email protected]

AMAPIANO sensation Lady Du is set to make her maiden appearance in the mining town of Gwanda this weekend.

The musician who is behind the hits Woza and Catalia is billed to perform at The Phoenix Shisanyama on Sunday after her performance in Bulawayo at the Bulawayo Shutdown party.

She is set to share the stage in Gwanda with Mtkay Ntwana, Freddy, Gibbonz, DJ Virus and DJ Wyqlif.

Said show organiser Dee Nosh: “We’re excited to be bringing Lady Du to the mining town of Gwanda where fun is expected to be the order of the night.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting