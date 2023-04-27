Entertainment galore at ZPCS, Ministry of Information ZITF stands

Millicent Andile Dube

[email protected]

With the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair opening its gates to the public tomorrow, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services stand is set to be a hive of activity as it will host a couple of artistes.

On Friday, Enzo Ishall is billed to perform from 10am to 1pm followed by Ginimbi hit-maker Mzoe 7 who will perform from 2pm to 5pm.

On Saturday, Feli Nandi will grace the stand from 10am to 2pm followed by Manine9 from 2pm to 5pm.

For more entertainment, people can visit the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) stand as they have a choir from the Khami maximum prison called the Holy Stars entertaining visitors. The choir consists of 12 prisoners that have devoted themselves to singing and providing entertainment throughout the ZITF. They are being led by Chaplin Phiri who also has been trending for her good daily sermons on her YouTube channel. She has been with ZPCS for nearly two decades.

Other stands that have been entertaining for most are the Econet stand as well as Nyaradzo.