Schools to introduce robotics, coding

GOVERNMENT is set to introduce Robotics and Coding as key subjects in the country’s schools as part of interventions to equip learners with relevant skills, amid fast-changing technological advancements.

Technologies like drones, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning are increasingly being mainstreamed into everyday life globally, with experts stressing the urgent need to create authentic technology-focused education opportunities for young learners to engage, learn, and lead in these spaces.

A Bulawayo school, Charleston Trust Primary situated in Nkulumane suburb, has set the pace by introducing coding as a learning area for Grade 1 classes beginning this term.

Through teaching coding, which is one of the best-paying jobs and on-demand globally as coders can create several applications to solve societal challenges, the school authorities say they are determined to create future entrepreneurs who can create solid technological products for Zimbabwe and the world while making money from it.

This news crew recently visited the school and observed a Grade 1 class being taken through the coding lessons. The school’s ICT laboratory is already equipped with desktops, laptops, and tablets, which the learners use for their practical lessons. Executive director, Mr Apros Tendaupenyu, said the world is now ICT-driven hence it was important to skill their pupils for the opportunities that they can derive through coding.

“Coding, which is computer programming, is a key concept in ICT. We thought of introducing it from Grade 1 as a way of catching them young,” he told Chronicle.

“This is to ensure that they have a thorough background of the subject so that by the time they reach Grade 7, they will be able to write computer programmes, they will be able to write computer applications, which they can sell to the outside world.

“It’s critical for us to introduce it now. ICT is now an integral component of our day-to-day lives. There is nothing that we do now that does not involve the use of ICT and computers. They will be able to incorporate it into their daily lives.”

With the Government already supporting the development of similar Robotics and Coding projects at secondary schools through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), more schools are expected to come on board.

One of the beneficiaries of the Potraz support is Tynwald High School in Harare, which has been able to participate in the First Global Robotics Competition, an event that brings technology-focused youths from all over the world.

The school has displayed excellence in Robotics competitions regionally and worldwide for over seven years. In 2022 the school scooped a gold medal at the First Global Robotics Competition in Geneva and the team is expected to travel to Milan in March this year for yet another competition.

On Monday, senior Government officials from the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education visited the school to assess its robotics facility.

During the tour, Tynwald High School’s Robotics team had a chance to showcase their projects and prove what defines them as world champions. From articulation to display and confidence, they gave a detailed narrative of their pieces.

ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Tatenda Mavetera said she has engaged her Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education counterpart, Cde Torerai Moyo, to ensure the introduction of Robotics and Coding as a subject.

“I spoke to the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education today (Monday) and this is what we agreed; we agreed that indeed with the technical support that we are going to give as the Ministry of ICT, we are going to make sure that we introduce Robotics and Coding to a lot of schools here in Zimbabwe,” she said.

“The minister expressed hope for the continuation of this support not only to Tynwald High School but to St Ignatius, Prince Edward, and a lot of other schools.

In a speech read on his behalf by Primary and Secondary Education chief director and former Bulawayo provincial education director, Mrs Olicah Kaira, Minister Moyo said the teaching of ‘STEM’ subjects in schools was critical.

“The ministry is taking STEM teaching in schools as a priority as it is crucial for fostering innovation skills amongst our pupils. With mainstreaming Robotics and Coding in the school curriculum, pupils will get prepared to solve problems, think critically, work collaboratively and creatively function in a digital and information-driven world, apply digital and ICT skills, and transfer these skills to solve everyday problems,” he said.

“Robotics and Coding, as we have all observed, facilitate practical STEM learning, develop patience and perseverance amongst our children, and boost confidence in enhancing their digital skill,” said Minister Moyo.

ICT deputy minister Dingumuzi Phuti said institutions like Tynwald High School have come in handy when lobbying for international posts by Zimbabweans in the ICT sector.

“When the ministry was leading campaigns to take a post at the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) under the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) where l was the team leader, the campaign and lobbying was difficult and there was a need to employ all skills to make member states vote for a Zimbabwean candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ICT head of department at Charleston Trust Primary School, Mr Thembani Tafukela, has urged parents and guardians to support learners in developing solid technological skills.

“It will be good that parents support this initiative, maybe through ensuring that they acquire these gadgets to use at home. This will also help us as their teachers so that whenever we embark on a lesson on coding, it will make it easier for us to have continuity,” he said.

Mr Takufela said coding differs from the general ICT, which is part of the education curriculum.

“Coding is different because in ICT we are looking at the functioning of all ICT tools including the use of televisions at home.

“But coding specifically looks at how a computer works, how it functions because a computer is a device and works under instruction, and for these learners to have an understanding of ICT, they need to know how to code because coding explains how a computer functions,” said Mr Takufela.

Commenting, Mr Admos Ndlovu, who is a teacher, said coding will also improve the creativity of the learners as programmers.

“So, we are here teaching kids to develop programmes and skills, applications as they grow. They can enrich their mindset in mathematics and be a programmer in life. We want to develop them so that they move from block coding to robotics coding. So, this is the basic fundamental,” he said.

“We are developing the mindset of the child at an early age; we are giving them a platform to think outside the box and work on their own.”