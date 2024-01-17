COMMENT: It is essential to respect and protect intellectual property rights

ZIMBABWE is a country with a rich and diverse literary heritage. From colonial times to the present day, Zimbabwean writers have produced works of fiction, poetry, drama, memoir, and history that reflect the social, political, and cultural realities of their nation.

Some of the most prominent Zimbabwean writers include Doris Lessing (1919-2013) — a Nobel laureate and one of the most influential writers of the 20th century — and Dambudzo Marechera (1952-1987) — a controversial and rebellious writer who challenged the norms of both white and black society in Rhodesia and Zimbabwe.

Dr Yvonne Vera (1964-2005) and Dr Tsitsi Dangarembga are two of the most prominent Zimbabwean women writers who have explored the themes of gender, race, class, sexuality, and trauma in their novels. They have both received international acclaim and recognition for their literary contributions and social activism.

NoViolet Bulawayo, a fast-rising star of contemporary African literature, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2013 for her debut novel “We Need New Names”.

Other authors have contributed immensely to education through writing textbooks. Some have contributed to the development of local languages. One such author is Mayford Sibanda (1955-1978), who is famously known as the William Shakespeare of Ndebele literature.

This is why we are fighting book piracy. To honour the legacy of Zimbabwe authors who have shared their gifts and lifted the country’s flag high.

Book piracy is the unauthorised copying, distribution, or selling of books without the consent of the authors or publishers. It is a form of intellectual property theft that harms the creative industry and deprives authors and publishers of their rightful earnings.

Book piracy also affects the quality and availability of books, as it reduces the incentives for publishers to invest in new titles, genres, or formats. Book piracy can take many forms, such as scanning printed books and uploading them online, sharing e-books through file-sharing platforms or peer-to-peer networks, or selling counterfeit copies of books in physical or digital markets.

Book piracy is illegal in most countries and can result in civil or criminal penalties for the perpetrators.

In Bulawayo, pirated copies cost less than half the original work and are now a common sight along pavements in the city centre.

A week-long investigation by our news crew revealed that most book vendors who have flooded the streets of Bulawayo are being supplied by a piracy kingpin operating from the second floor of the CABS building in the city centre, a stone’s throw from Bulawayo Central Police Station.

By buying pirated copies, we promote this illegal industry and spit in the face of our writers, creative industry, culture, and heritage.

Intellectual property rights are important for several reasons:

^ They foster innovation and creativity, by giving incentives and rewards to those who invest time and money into developing new ideas, products, or services.

λ They support economic growth and development, by creating jobs, generating income, enhancing competitiveness, and attracting foreign investment.

λ They encourage knowledge sharing and collaboration, by allowing the creators or inventors to license or transfer their rights to others, or to publish their work for public benefit.

Therefore, it is essential to respect and protect intellectual property rights, both at the national and international level. By doing so, we can promote a culture of innovation and creativity that benefits everyone.

Let’s all play our part in fighting book piracy.