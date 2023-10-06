Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation worldwide has brought about an industrial revolution – HIT VC Professor Kanhukamwe

Online Writer

The Harare Institute of Technology Vice-Chancellor Professor Doctor Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe has said Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation worldwide have brought about the industrial revolution, restructured innovation and the global economy.

He said this during the 14th Graduation Ceremony being held in the capital on Friday where President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, is presiding.

“Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation have entered a period of unparalleled intensity and vivacity, bringing a new round of industrial revolution that is restructuring the global innovation domain and redesigning the global economic structures. We are witnessing the never-before-seen information technologies, represented by artificial intelligence, quantum physics, mobile telecommunications, Internet of Things, and block chain among other novel and awesome developments.”