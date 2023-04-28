‘Second Republic creates business opportunities in open media space

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa with the Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

THE opening up of the media space under the Second Republic has created more business opportunities for local content creators and skilled practitioners whose role is critical in shaping the national agenda and promoting development.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during the inaugural Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Media Indaba, which was held at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo.

Media experts, editors, journalists, civil society, academics and students attended the Indaba where panelists spoke about opportunities and challenges in the media sector.

During deliberations, panelists raised concerns over operational issues such as having more of the licensed television stations being only accessible using free-to-air channels.

Others said there is a need to support content creators while calling upon the media to respect and promote national languages.

In response, Minister Mutsvangwa stressed the need to drive inclusive development. She said the Second Republic supports media growth hence its licensing of campus and community radio stations as well, as commercial television stations.

“We licensed campus radio stations, 14 community radio stations and commercial television stations and we need that content to reach our population. This is an issue that we are looking into, but I also want to say it’s easy to throw issues to the Treasury but they are also overstretched,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government was addressing the issue of marginalisation hence the decentralisation of national events speaks to the Second Republic’s commitment to foster inclusive development.

She said Matabeleland alone has 50 percent of the licensed community radio stations as proof of inclusive development.

“We have seven community radio stations that we licensed in Matabeleland region and when the President talks about not leaving anyone behind or any place behind, we are walking the talk,” she said.

As Zimbabwe forges ahead with the development agenda, the minister said there was a need for content creators to claim their space.

She said Bulawayo has an important role to play in producing content that shapes the national agenda while celebrating the country’s diversity.

“Content creators you really mean a lot to us. You mean so much to this Government because we need our young people to consume content, which is relevant to them and applies to them,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

“We cannot have a young generation that depends on foreign content. So, our local content creators are very critical and this is why I have been to Bulawayo one or two times to discuss the issue.

“As a ministry, we have opened up the media sector to allow more and diverse voices in the broadcasting sector. The proliferation of television and radio stations has created vast opportunities for content creators to unlock their potential.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the opening up of the media space has seen high demand for content, which calls for coordination by content creators, script writers, journalists, media executives, among other players.

She said the media indaba should be a launch pad to share the country’s media aspirations through cross-pollination of ideas.

“This is not wasted time, this is an important platform where we can understand what are the challenges, what are the problems so that we work together. Let’s continue to interact. Our ministry’s doors are open,” she said.

The minister said media institutions should take advantage of academic research and can help shape the media direction.

“I’m also delighted that the media academia is also part of this Indaba and fully represented by the National University of Science and Technology, Midlands State University and Lupane State University.

“This shows that you cannot move, you can’t do research leaving higher and tertiary education institutions because that is where a lot of research is done,” she said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, who also attended the event said the media was critical in articulating Zimbabwe’s story and commended the program for strengthening the sector’s role in fostering nation-building, especially at a time when the country is headed towards elections.

“This inaugural meeting attests to the fruition of the unitary philosophy of His Excellency, the President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe Cde. E.D Mnangagwa of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’,” she said.

“We thank the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services for making this event possible for the media sector and Government to openly discuss and chart a way forward for the development of a vibrant and thriving media industry in Zimbabwe.”

Minister Ncube said the hosting of the media indaba in Bulawayo was strategic considering that the city is the heartbeat of the arts and culture sector.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the media should continue to provide citizens with Government’s policy agenda such as the ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’, as well as Zimbabwe being a friend to all and an enemy to none.

In telling the Zimbabwean story, she challenged media players to be factual and desist from denigrating the country. – @nqotshili