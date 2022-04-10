Sex enhancement supplements fueling HIV

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

LUPANE men have called for a ban on the use of traditional sex enhancement supplements, saying they are fuelling new HIV infections.

Zimbabwe is in a drive to end new HIV infections by 2030, and the National Aids Council (NAC) is trying to tackle and curb challenges that bring about new infections.

After the realisation that men are lagging behind when it comes to participation in health-related issues, including HIV, NAC has implemented a brother-to-brother programme meant to engage men on HIV related issues.

When asked about the key drivers of HIV during a brother-to-brother session at Ndamuleni village in Lupane, some cited imbiza/isgubhu (traditional sex enhancement supplements) as the key driver.

Ndamuleni headman Mr Philani Ncube said isgubhu boosts a man’s energy, making them hyperactive, but the men of today do not understand the reason why it was used long back.

“Isgubhu makes a man visible in the bedroom, it actually gives them existence all the time. Men of today do not understand that isgubhu was used by our forefathers because they had many wives whom they had to satisfy. They just drink it while they have one wife, resulting in them sleeping around because women cannot stand the roughness that comes with it. Therefore, the spread of HIV is more likely,” said Mr Ncube.

Mr Mdibhisi Dube said isgubhu changes one’s bedroom game, and pressure from friends leads to men drinking it all the time.

“Men are easily swayed, so once one hears that their friend is using isgubhu and it’s working for them, they also want to try it. When one does not trust themselves and hears of this, they will always use it regardless of the disadvantages it bears,” he said.

Mr Dube said the other reason men use isgubhu is to cover up for cheating so that their partners don’t become suspicious.

“When I go out with my side women and I do not want my wife to find out, I will drink isgubhu. Once I drink it, I will still have the usual or more energy even if I’ve used some on someone. With isgubhu, a condom will surely break, it comes with too much energy and roughness, thus leading to the spread in HIV,” he said.

Mr Ignitious Sibanda said isgubhu tends to take over one’s thinking capacity.

“These things tend to make hormones overcome someone’s thinking capacity and chances of one thinking about protection are very slim. Isgubhu pushes them to do whatever satisfies the body at that moment. The assumption is that the supplements actually boost a man’s confidence and help them earn respect. It has killed the nation because a man who uses imbiza is not safe from HIV,” he said.

Village head Mr Siqalekiso Sibanda said the supplements should be banned if the country wants to achieve its target.

“Isgubhu should just be banned or at least there should be efforts to teach people about it. There are no dosages and men drink it until they feel like it’s working, yet they will have overdosed.