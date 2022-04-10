Bambelela Arts Ensemble scale-up radio theatre

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based arts ensemble Bambelela Arts Ensemble will next week resume production of its radio theatre plays.

The group did not let the lockdown halt their creativity as they took up other avenues of expressing their art through the medium of radio.

Their debut radio play that premiered last year was a 13-episode drama series titled Umtshado We Zinja which featured actors Josphat Ndlovu, Nyaria Ncube, Tawanda Mukoma, Nomvelo Bhehane, Leornard Phiri, Bongelani Ncube, Lorrin Sibanda and Khumbulani Mathe.

Now, they are working on another production titled Kutshay’amanzi which has various themes that include love and betrayal.

“Each episode will be 15 minutes long. Kutshay’amanzi is a Ndebele saying used when one suspects that there’s an occurrence or information being hidden from them by another party. The connotation is that it’ll eventually be exposed.

“The story is about two families who don’t see eye to eye due to an unpleasant history that they share. One family wants to prove to the other that they are classier,” he said.

Mathe said the play is centred around secrecy which eventually leads to inevitable predicaments which may destroy romantic relationships.

He said they are hoping to hold celebrate their 30th-anniversary celebrations this year.

“This year, we hope to continue with our virtual projects (podcasts, audio and video skits) that we introduced as a way of adapting to the new normal. We’ll be celebrating 30 years in the industry this year and we hope to do something to commemorate.”

Bambelela Arts Ensemble is made up of young and older people representing a broad range of groups and interests. Their acting talent was endorsed when they won the Geraldine Roche Drama competitions last year.