Shadel, noble model with a big heart

Shadel Noble (white scarf) and Mark Mabwe (black scarf) with some of the boys being taken care of under Project Boy Child

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TOUTED as one of the country’s most successful models, former Mr Zimbabwe, Shadel Noble, a Bulawayo pride known for his confidence and dazzling fashion on the ramp, is one with a big heart.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the model who gave a glimpse of his modelling career and life outside modelling.

He said he decided to try out modelling because most people he would meet automatically assumed that he was a model because of his body and looks.

So when an opportunity to cast came up, he grabbed it although he was quite shy.

“I was a shy and reserved guy, straight from the basketball court with no experience whatsoever about modelling.

One day, a friend invited me for casting and I was a bit reluctant, but my curiosity took me there.

“The immense support from my family and friends gave me confidence and I made the cut and I later enrolled at Fingers Modelling Agency.

My first show was the Ministers Fashion Show in 2015 and the experience was nerve-wracking but exciting,” Noble said.

The 28-year-old said since taking up modelling, he has dedicated himself to it, something that has seen him represent the country regionally and internationally.

This dedication has also seen him scoop various gongs locally and across the country’s borders.

“I’ve managed to raise the country’s flag high at gigs that include the Swaziland Fashion Week, SA Men’s Wear Fashion Week, Fashion with Borders, Mpumalanga fashion and design week, Mister Globe and Zambia fashion week just to mention a few.

“I’m a two-time Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding Model winner (2017/2018), two-time international award winner (Zambia fashion week and Mpumalanga fashion week) and Mister Globe Africa 2021 and Mister Globe 1st Runner up 2021.

“For this year, I’ve been nominated for the Best Interactive Model at the Misterology awards which is one of the biggest international awards globally,” said Noble.

To keep the modelling industry vibrant, Noble said he is now focused on helping out other male models to make a breakthrough and working on going international.

“My vision is to help other models build their modelling careers because with unity, we can go far.

My plans for this year include growing my brand to become an even bigger household name.

I’d like to see myself modelling for one of the biggest brands in the world and if I achieve this, I’d have really done well for myself,” he said.

As a male model, Noble said he does not have it easy as most agencies give females first preference.

“It’s not easy being a male model in our country because the female models get first preference.

Most of the time you don’t get paid for your work and it makes one lose interest in pursuing modelling as a career.

There is little to no sponsorship for us and that’s crippling the industry,” said a concerned Noble.

Passionate about the boy child, Noble who is responsible for a project called Project Boy Child said he is seeking assistance so as to help and reach out to many boys.

“My hope is to grow my project where I feed and clothe the boy child so I need as much support as I can get from the community.

Through this project, we also talk about mental health issues for the boy child.

“The project started last year and so far, 10 kids have benefitted.

My next step is to find ways to get them back into school as some of them want to write their exams,” said Noble.

— @mthabisi_mthire