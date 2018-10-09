Sierra Leone files appeal against Fifa suspension

Freetown — Sierra Leone has appealed against its suspension by world football’s top body on charges of government interference.

After a crisis meeting on Monday with the government, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) sent a letter to Fifa asking it to lift the suspension so that the country can play Ghana in looming qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations.

It said it would dispatch a delegation to Fifa headquarters in Zurich for talks.

The West African nation was rocked last week when Fifa suspended it for government interference.

The bust-up is rooted in a move by the country’s anti-corruption commission to sack SLFA president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher

Kamara during an ongoing probe into corruption and mismanagement.

The meeting on Monday took place in State House, the official residence of President Julius Maada Bio, in the capital Freetown, ministers said.

“(The) government met with Isha and (her) secretary general so as to commence the mediation process for the lifting of the Fifa ban,” Sports Minister Ibrahim Nyelenkeh told AFP.

“We want Fifa to reverse the suspension to enable us (to) participate in a CAF pending game with Ghana this month,” he said.

“We are very hopeful that Fifa will lift the suspension after our mediation process.”

The letter to Fifa, seen by AFP, carried the SLFA letterhead and was signed by Johansen, although it was unclear whether she had been reinstated to her job.

On September 20, her deputy, Brima Mazola Kamara, had said that he had replaced her.

In addition, Nyelenkeh said that both Johansen and Kamara will be part of the delegation heading to Zurich.

Johansen and Kamara were arrested in September 2016 over alleged corruption offences.

A year later, they were indicted by the anti-graft agency on six counts of abuse of office and corruption. They deny any wrongdoing.

“I want us to resolve all outstanding issues before going to Fifa in Zurich or else it will be difficult to lift the suspension,” Johansen said after the meeting.

Sierra Leone play away to Ghana on Thursday, with the return match next Monday. — AFP.