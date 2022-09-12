Sikandar Raza voted ICC player of the month

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Chevrons star all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made history after being named the International Cricket Council (ICC) player of the month for August, today.

The 36-year-old all-rounder became the first Zimbabwean to win the prestigious award after his impressive run in August. Raza was up against England test captain, Ben Stokes and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner for the top honours.

Having been in the form of his life last month, helping Zimbabwe win their first ever white ball series since 2017 and also scoring a valiant century against India, his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The star all-rounder scored three centuries last month, two of those being back-to-back match winning knocks against Bangladesh and the other one was in the last ODI against India where the Chevrons fell 13 runs short of the win. Raza was also part of the Zimbabwean team that won their first ever ODI match against Australia in Australia.

In an interview with ICC, Raza said he is very happy to win the monthly award to add to his many awards that he has been winning.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC, more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award,” Raza told ICC.

Raza added: “I would like to thank everybody who has been in the changeroom with me over the past three to four months, that goes out to the technical staff and to the players, without you guys this would not have been possible.”

The award has made the Zimbabwean star join an elite group of cricketers who have, so far this year won the award before such as South Africa’s Keegan Petersen, Shreyas Iyer, Babar Azam, Keshav Maharaj, Angelo Mathews, Jonny Bairstow and Prabath Jayasuriya.

Raza also thanked fans from Zimbabwe and all over the world for their well wishes.

“Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans in Zimbabwe and overseas for all your prayers, for all your wishes, they were all received and I’m forever grateful,” he said.