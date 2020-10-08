Sikhosana roped in for Credisi grand finale

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Nkayi Maskandi musician, Clopas Sikhosana known for his musical lyrics that are witty and humorous has been added to the grand finale of the Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion (Credisi) line up by “public demand”.

The show will be held on October 31 on the CnC Facebook page.

Sikhosana joins an array of artistes namely Imbube group Indosakusa: The Morning Star, rhumba/tshibilika artistes Madlela Skhokhobobo, Clement Magwaza, Bolamba Culture Birds and Ceejay; Zimbabwe rap king Asaph, house songstresses Sandra Ndebele and Novuyo Seagirl; gospel musician Vuyo Brown, vocalist and guitarist Samuzik, and kwaito star “President wama2k” Tebza, for the online show that is expected to bring fireworks.

The audience will be eager to bid farewell to the gig which is in its 12th edition and which no better way is it than to dance off to Sikhosana’s tracks like Kumnandi feat Madlela, Rasta, Isomiso, Amasiko feat Jeys Marabini and 2009.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube said: “What made us approach Sikhosana is because of his influence, his following and lots of requests from his fans. We couldn’t ignore him as he is one of the best lockdown revelations.”

