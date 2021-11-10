Simbisa, InnBucks Zimbabwe partner to launch customer loyalty product

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

SIMBISA Brands has partnered with InnBucks Zimbabwe to enhance customer confidence and loyalty through a client reward programme.

Simbisa Brands managing director, Mr Warren Meares, said the InnBucks partnership with Simbisa paves way for a new service targeting customers for its diverse products.

“InnBucks is a closed loop customer rewards and loyalty programme specifically tailored for customers who buy from Nando’s, Steers, Baker’s inn, chicken inn, Pizza inn, Creamy inn, Haefelis and Grab and Go,” he said in a press statement yesterday following the announcement of the deal.

“It (partnership) offers a new way for Simbisa Brands customers to have a more convenient and efficient brand experience.”

Mr Meares said the platform will allow those who want to buy meals for friends and families in another location to do it easily.

“InnBucks gives customers a way to do this at the click of a button. This is what gave birth to the Buy for Friend Function,” he said.

“There are more promotions to come and we will definitely give our customers a reason to enjoy InnBucks through and through.”

The facility, said Mr Meares, allows customers to load money to their InnBucks account in US dollars or load change if it is not available in store with a range of benefits accrued.

InnBucks managing director, Mr William Honiball, said they were ready to expand the same service to other regions.

“We are also looking at expanding our services regionally,” he said.

Simbisa Brands owns, operates and franchises intellectual property rights for a number of fast-food brands in Zimbabwe, Kenya and many other African countries. [email protected]