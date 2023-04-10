Singer G-Kay Marzy to release EP

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

G-kay Marzy is set to drop a new EP inspired by the life he shared with his family and friends, whom he says have been nothing but supportive of his aspirations.

The EP is titled To the Slimes, and consists of three tracks – To the stars, Woman of Uncertainty, and My Broes.

The EP is scheduled for release on 20 April this year.

“This was inspired by people around me; I call most of my friends slimes because slime stands for thick love in me every day. So, this is how I show love for my people by writing and singing them these songs,” he said.

G-Kay Marzy, whose real name is Godknows Nkomo said most of his lyrics come to him in the form of dreams.

“The creation of Woman of Uncertainty was amazing. This song actually came to me in a dream and I didn’t think of the lyrics they were presented to me in my dream. I guess my angel felt my pain from past encounters and handed me those lyrics. So, what I did was just wake up and hit the studio where an amazing piece was created and it all made sense,” said G-Kay Marzy.

He said the other tracks were dedicated to his family and friends.

“This Ep is also sort of an introduction of who I am, apart from music I’m a person, raised in my own way, with my own ethics and values hence I want people to know me as someone who is family rooted,” said the singer.

G-Kay Marzy said he has collaborated with the likes of Kinah the Music, Cush the Kid, CTL, Crisswiss, MUSE, Asaph, Mentor, Mitchelle Mabuza, Slim Riccxo, Vlad Reaper, Brucella Music, Holy Stacey, Lord Skeelz.

Last year he released 2 songs with videos titled Wasn’t and Slimey which featured Uno X.O and dropped in March.

“I’ve been doing music for more than four years now. I’m also working on other singles that I’ll release this year and I recorded an album that is in its final production state,” said G-Kay Marzy.

His music can be accessed on all music platforms such as Spotify, Dreezer, YouTube, Apple Music, and Pandora, and on his social media pages as well.