Six armed robbers rob a financial service company

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who stole an undisclosed amount of cash before dropping US$5 000, two laptops, and a grinder at the scene at a financial service company.

In a statement, police said the suspects attacked the gardener before they broke into the company which is along Rohester Road, Belgravia, Harare.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 25/02/2024 at a financial services company along Rohester Road, Belgravia, Harare. Six unknown suspects attacked a gardener before breaking into the operations manager’s office where they blasted a safe and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, two small cash boxes, three laptops, and a bag. The suspects dropped US$ 5000, two laptops and a grinder at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” reads the statement.