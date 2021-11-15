Breaking News
SK declared national hero

15 Nov, 2021 - 10:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The late Cde Simon Khaya Moyo

The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Politburo member and liberation stalwart Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has been declared a national hero.

Cde Khaya Moyo (76) succumbed to cancer on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where he was admitted.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu announced the national hero status to the veteran nationalist’s family this morning at their residence in Hillside suburb, Bulawayo.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu

He said the ruling party unanimously agreed that Cde Khaya Moyo’ s contributions in liberating Zimbabwe befit a national hero.

