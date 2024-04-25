SMEs capacitated with skills on trade

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development is today holding an SMEs business workshop, which is meant to capacitate them with skills and knowledge to trade at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The event, which runs concurrently with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is themed: “Reaping the Benefits of AfCFTA Through Integrating SMEs into Regional Value Chains.”

In her welcoming remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Mavis Sibanda said the ongoing trade fair is one of the largest intra-regional trade shows in Africa and it offers the country a platform and an opportunity to showcase what Zimbabwean business people can do.

“The purpose of this workshop is to build your capacities by enhancing your skills and knowledge on, export market opportunities, Free Trade Areas and benefits of AfCFTA, innovation as a tool for global competitiveness, Intellectual Property considerations and risk management,” said Dr Sibanda.

“It is important to note that these focus areas are pertinent for the growth and development of MSMEs. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is one facet which I strongly believe our engagement today will help us to learn more about regulations related to free trade areas and enable us to have knowledge on how MSMEs can access and benefit from AfCFTA..”

Some of the presenters at today’s SMEs workshop are the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), ZimTrade, Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) and also the Registrar of Companies.

