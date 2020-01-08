Snowy shares his life journey into music

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

FAST-rising gospel artiste Siphosenkosi “Snowy” Ncube is set to launch his own charity organisation.

Known for his popular track, Baninda, Snowy (24) said his charity will assist people with albinism especially those in rural areas.

“Iam one of those people with albinism hence my decision to start an organisation to help these people who have special needs because of their condition. It pains me when I hear stories of people with albinism that are appealing for help because of their condition,” said Snowy.

He said he believes his albinism was for a purpose.

“Albinism isn’t a disability but we are just different from other people and society should accept that. We as a result do things with extra effort. People now accept me because of my talent and not my skin pigmentation,” said Snowy.

Commenting on his journey last year, Snowy said it was a good year for him as he established himself on the gospel music scene.

“It was a year with many opportunities and I must say I took advantage of the opportunities to grow my career. I recorded my first live DVD and I had to juggle between performing as a solo artist and my role as a member of the Harvest House International Church Super Choir,” he said.

Snowy scooped the Best Breakout Artiste at the Skyz Metro FM awards held last year.

“I never dreamt of being nominated and therefore winning an award was a big surprise which has inspired me to work even harder,” he said.

Snowy grew up in Bulawayo’s Njube high density suburb and was raised by his mother following the death of his father.

“It was never easy growing up being raised by a single parent who had to fend for herself and three children,” he said.

Snowy said he was introduced to Harvest House International Church when he was invited to the church’s concert by a friend in 2011.

“I used to attend the Zion Church but I wasn’t that dedicated. A friend of mine then introduced me to Harvest House when I attended the Joyous Celebration concert,” he said.

Snowy said by then he was doing Form Three at Njube High School.

He said he enjoyed the choir’s music and decided to join it since singing was his passion.

The rising artiste said he was assisted by other members of the choir to perfect his vocals.

“I was assisted by pople like Lungile Maseko, Tyson and Brian ‘Bara’ Kumuzamu,” said Snowy. – @waynecas