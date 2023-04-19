Songstress La Dee ramps things up

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]_mthire

SONGBIRD La Dee is working on reconfiguring her strategy to ensure that her brand continues to grow.

The South African-based artiste is known for her powerful vocals, top-notch performances and humanitarian work.

Said La Dee: “2023 is a year for good wins I guess as I had to start up with a positive mindset. I decided to build up a team to help take La Dee’s brand to a whole new stratosphere. I’m now working with experienced managers so fans must look out for a big collaboration from my next singles coming by.

“As an independent professional businesswoman, I felt it was very important to bring on board individuals who’ve been in the industry for some time to come and handle the business side of my music. I believe it’s very important to do so especially when you start taking music as a business.”

She said as the year goes by, her fans should expect a scorching EP that will feature the creme de la creme in the industry.

“I’ll be working with big artistes on my EP from Zimbabwe and South Africa so it’s important to have people on the ground while I concentrate on creating my art.

“I can’t divulge more details now, but I promise that I’m bringing a little change to the industry,” said La Dee.