20 pairs of kicks donated for charity

Millicent Andile Dube, [email protected]

This past weekend, the Stopover Bar, Sneaker Expo and the House In CBD partnered for a sneaker donation drive and managed to get 20 pairs.

This donation campaign was an idea from the partners to give back to the needy of the community, especially considering that the winter season is slowly approaching.

Sneaker Expo spokesperson Davison Feliate said: “This donation was a success as we got 20 pairs of shoes compared to the first session where we got seven pairs. Twenty-seven people will likely get a pair to sustain them during the winter period.

“It’s not much, but the donation is still open, people can still come through and help the next person.”

The sneaker donation was their idea to help out homes and also people on the streets. They decided to embark on this drive after the realisation that footwear is hard to come by for the less fortunate.

This was the second sneaker donation drive with Feliate saying they had to run another after they did not get enough sneakers to be sent to homes from the first one.

The House In CBD curator DJ Feel G said: “Due to bad weather, the attendance was not as big as usual. I believe that’s one factor that made us fail to reach the target we wanted. However, helping someone doesn’t only happen one day so this is something we’ll do every now and then.”