7-hour power cut for Bulawayo’s Eastern suburbs

Lizzy Nekhoma, [email protected]

ABOUT 13 Eastern suburbs in Bulawayo will be without electricity for about 7 hours on 20 April.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC), the scheduled power cut will be due to maintenance work on the grid.

The affected areas are Mahatshula North, Woodville, Reigate, Kingsdale, Queensdale, Romney Park, Queens Park East and West, Sunnyside, Northend, Saurcetown, Kennelworth, Newmansford, Orange Groove, and other nearby areas

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice,” read the statement.