South African group Piano Brothers on quest to charm region

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African Amapiano trio, Piano Brothers are on a mission to gain popularity in Zimbabwe and the region through their music.

The group consists of ama2000 fellas namely Brandon Ncube aka Solomon da DJ, Ernest Magagula aka Pro-Wiz and Gift Skhosana akaAdolf and is signed under fast-rising record label Underground Entertainment which based in South Africa.

Through their manager, Zimbabwean Phakama “PK” Nkomo, the group said it will release its debut single Emphandweni next month. The song is about the general hustling struggles in South Africa, which many Zimbabweans who have crossed the Limpopo in search of greener pastures, have at one point encountered.

“The Piano Brothers will release their debut single in September. They’re also working on their debut album due to be released before end of the year.

“The group is willing to do whatever it takes in their quest to grow their brand globally hence why their focus is to always release hits after hits,” said PK.

