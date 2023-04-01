South Africans dominate junior triathlon

Ricky Zililo in Nyanga

SOUTH Africa’s Shaun Wolfaardt and Kadence Ribbink successfully defended their junior men and women’s titles at the 15th edition of the Bonaqua Triathlon Africa Cup Troubeck on Saturday at Troutbeck Resort.

The pair comfortably won their races that had nine participants in each category, as they ensured that South Africa dominated the competition claiming all the top three positions.

In the junior men’s race, Nathan Forster came a distant second to claim silver with Kyle Erkisine crossing the finish line third.

Zimbabwe’s Duwan Botha was forced to withdraw midway through his running race after complaining of having difficulties in breathing.

Botha’s withdrawal during the race left Mutare based Mandlenkosi Mthethwa as Zimbabwe’s only representative in the men’s race, with the latter disappointingly coming last on position eight.

On Friday, Zimbabwe lost their medal hopeful in the men’s category Matipa Mawere on medical grounds. Mawere finished fourth at last year’s event.

In the junior women’s category, Lowe Gouws and Mia Van Der Veen (both South Africa) finished second and third respectively, with Zimbabwe’s Anje Van As coming fourth.

Van As had started her race well, coming out of the swim and cycling second to Ribbink with a comfortable distance from Gouws, but the Zimbabwean representative crumbled during her run.

Nicole Madya, another Zimbabwean junior women’s competitor was fifth, while Makanaka Mawere failed to finish the race after getting a puncture during her cycling.

