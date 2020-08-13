Stewie Le Savage taps into SA market

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo’s Afro-tribal musician Stewie Le Savage may just have found a way to penetrate the South African market as he was featured on South African artiste, Cosmo Musiique (real name Mvuyo Khalimashe)’s recent song.

The song titled Ndoni was released on Sunday. A fusion of spoken word and deep house, the track praises a beautiful woman. It was released timely to celebrate women as it is women’s month.

On how the collaboration came about, Stewie Le Savage said it was after Cosmo Musiique was exposed to his music from a radio station in South Africa.

“Cosmo Musiique heard my song Umthombo Wothando on Metro FM. He then contacted me requesting to do a remix. I agreed and after doing the remix, we then decided to work together on another project.

“The song was completed in April, but the release was delayed by the lockdown,” Stewie Le Savage said.

Speaking from South Africa, 23-year-old Cosmo Musiique who is a self-taught house producer said he wants to learn and grow his brand. In all this, he wants to rise with underground artistes hence why he is working with a lot of them.

“I’m an underground self-taught producer who found inspiration from the Late Duke Soul, Jazzuelle, Dunn Kidda and STI T’s Soulamong many others. I started producing in 2018 and I’m here to learn about the music industry.

“I’ve worked with underground artists and producers like Stewie Le Savage, Pemza SA, STI T’s Soul, Demotive Souls, Ayanda and King Kay.”

Once countries borders reopen, the duo said they are hoping to work on visuals of their recently released song so that they keep fans entertained.

